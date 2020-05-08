SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of SPX worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 561.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 455,355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX by 4,774.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 449,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth $22,550,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 536,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 322,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 665,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,881,000 after purchasing an additional 216,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

SPXC stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. SPX Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.43 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised SPX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

