Sprouts Farmers Market’s (SFM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

SFM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $3.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.77.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

NASDAQ SFM opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $24.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,114.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.