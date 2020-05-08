Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Price Up 1.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) was up 1.4% during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.23, approximately 2,153,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,419,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.77.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

