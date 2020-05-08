Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Trading 5.3% Higher After Strong Earnings

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s share price was up 5.3% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $18.77, approximately 5,147,285 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,831,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

SPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

