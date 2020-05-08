Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Spine Injury Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:SPIN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Spine Injury Solutions shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 10,010 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $585,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.22.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology, marketing, billing, and collection company that provides diagnostic services for patients with spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company offers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Spine Injury Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.