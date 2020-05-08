SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN) Trading Up 5.3%

SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.92 and last traded at $70.52, approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Solactive Japan ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN) by 133.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.26% of SPDR Solactive Japan ETF worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

