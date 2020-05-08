Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,648 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NYSE:LUV opened at $25.45 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.