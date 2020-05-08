Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.16

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.16 and traded as low as $26.60. Southern Michigan Bancorp shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 697 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southern Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, passbook savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

