SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.07

Shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.07 and traded as low as $1.82. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 134,700 shares trading hands.

SOHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a market cap of $27.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

