Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $10.05. Sonos shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 2,262,300 shares.

The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. Sonos’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.91.

In other Sonos news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 199,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $2,420,363.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Perri sold 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $120,911.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,245.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 344,568 shares of company stock worth $3,725,416 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 90.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 65,133 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 73,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sonos by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -318.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.