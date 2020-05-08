Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Earns Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

NYSE SNA opened at $122.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average is $149.02.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

