Smead Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Smead Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,681 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 5.1% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $71,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,908,541,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after buying an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $310,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $275.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

