Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,041 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Slack were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,169 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,939.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Ofarrell sold 42,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $806,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,771,759 shares of company stock worth $42,801,794.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Slack from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Slack from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.04.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

