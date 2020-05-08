Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SIX. Raymond James raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

SIX opened at $18.99 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.11. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $502,665.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,159.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

