Silver Predator (CVE:SPD) Trading Up 31.3%

Shares of Silver Predator Corp (CVE:SPD) were up 31.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08.

About Silver Predator (CVE:SPD)

Silver Predator Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Taylor silver-gold project, which consists of 131 unpatented lode claims, 4 patented lode claims, and 5 unpatented mill site claims located in Nevada.

