Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Trading Down 13.4% After Insider Selling

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) shares fell 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $37.48 and last traded at $37.49, 5,357,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,300% from the average session volume of 382,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

Specifically, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $950,686.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,293.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,885,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $190,518,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,991,171 shares of company stock valued at $194,730,782.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

SILK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.79 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.94% and a negative return on equity of 42.19%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($20.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 147.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.