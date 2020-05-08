Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) Shares Down 22.7% After Earnings Miss

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) shares fell 22.7% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $24.87 and last traded at $24.91, 6,757,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 304% from the average session volume of 1,674,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.36 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SERV. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 1,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,936.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,786.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 126.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39.

About Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV)

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

