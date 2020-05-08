Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.05.

Shares of SRPT opened at $123.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.55. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,864,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,170,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,145,000 after acquiring an additional 865,342 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,100,000 after acquiring an additional 605,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,343,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

