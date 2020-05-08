Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra increased their target price on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $135.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.79. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $74,258,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,552,000 after purchasing an additional 221,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Royal Gold by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after buying an additional 163,851 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $11,894,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,032.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 118,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after buying an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.