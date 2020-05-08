Ronnie Darroch Sells 1,702 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $101,864.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at $467,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PLXS stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.06. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Plexus had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Plexus by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

