Robert W. Baird Trims MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price to $43.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.71.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ stock opened at $34.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after acquiring an additional 521,498 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.