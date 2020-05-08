Robert T. Holland Buys 1,800 Shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Stock

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Director Robert T. Holland acquired 1,800 shares of Meridian Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,772.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $16.94 on Friday. Meridian Bank has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $98.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bank will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Meridian Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 147,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bank by 149.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Meridian Bank by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRBK shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Meridian Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

