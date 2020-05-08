Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,239 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.49% of Northwest Natural worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,369,000 after acquiring an additional 128,405 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,010,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,502,000 after acquiring an additional 84,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,530,000 after acquiring an additional 84,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 306,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after buying an additional 138,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.45. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.35.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 87.21%.

NWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

