Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 111.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,751 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FMC were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.90. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMC. SpareBank 1 Markets AS lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.72.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

