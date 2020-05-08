Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 84,731 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,731 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.19% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 37,059 shares during the period. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

HLF opened at $36.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.95. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

