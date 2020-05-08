Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 174,811 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,811 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in EQT were worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 932.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in EQT by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $9.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $13.62 on Friday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

