Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $7.68 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. State Street Corp raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $799,751,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,342,000 after purchasing an additional 70,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,913,000 after purchasing an additional 37,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,968,000 after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $149.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NYSE FRT opened at $74.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $141.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.