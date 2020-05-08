Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.01 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,269 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 37,566 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of F5 Networks worth $11,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $425,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,999.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $35,022.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,912 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

F5 Networks stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.67.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

