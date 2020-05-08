Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $10.88 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,195 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,889. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.61. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

