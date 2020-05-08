Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 132.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,592 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

