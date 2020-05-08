Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 114,767.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 190,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $71.95 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

