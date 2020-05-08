Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.85% of Green Dot worth $11,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 540.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDOT opened at $30.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $115,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.31.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

