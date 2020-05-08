Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.28% of Blackline worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Blackline by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blackline in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,261,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Blackline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Patrick Villanova sold 32,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $1,997,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,066.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $387,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,806 shares of company stock worth $15,719,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

NASDAQ BL opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.85 and a beta of 0.86. Blackline Inc has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

