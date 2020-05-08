Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 168,355 Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,355 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.38% of Janus Henderson Group worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 721.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JHG shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

JHG stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $554.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

