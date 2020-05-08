Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 328.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,015 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 53,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $136.00 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

