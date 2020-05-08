Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 58,402 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,402 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.16% of NRG Energy worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 795,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,142,000 after purchasing an additional 113,039 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 568,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NRG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of NRG opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. NRG Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

