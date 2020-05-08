Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 1,302 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Waters worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Waters by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Waters by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Shares of WAT opened at $185.98 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

