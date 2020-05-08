Rikoon Group LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rikoon Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

