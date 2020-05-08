Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.10. Reunion Gold shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 23,300 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of $43.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD)

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds an option to acquire interest in six gold projects in French Guiana and Guyana. Reunion Gold Corporation has a strategic alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to explore for, develop, and mine various mineral projects in the Guiana Shield, including Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, and the north and northeast regions of Brazil.

