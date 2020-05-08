Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Stock Price Down 12% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) traded down 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.00, 1,880,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,479,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 373,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 564,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 440,388 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 309,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

