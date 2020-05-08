Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QSR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $50.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.08. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $79.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,822,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,008,909,000 after buying an additional 3,160,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,007,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,596,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $611,974,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 7,718,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $492,722,000 after purchasing an additional 185,438 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,699,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,694,000 after purchasing an additional 411,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

