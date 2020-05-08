Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.91 billion.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

TSE:QSR opened at C$70.59 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$36.48 and a 12 month high of C$105.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$77.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.41%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

