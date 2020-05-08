Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Level One Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LEVL. ValuEngine raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

LEVL stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $135.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVL. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Level One Bancorp news, Director Jacob W. Haas purchased 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $53,254.91. Also, Director Jacob W. Haas purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $249,040 in the last three months. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

