Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for KBR, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for KBR in a report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KBR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a research note on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on KBR in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. CSFB increased their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

KBR stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. KBR has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.67%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,892.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $313,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,740.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

