Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RTOKY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

RTOKY stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.87. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

