Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Trading Up 14.7% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) were up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $20.89, approximately 883,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 737,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,623,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 632,002 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,476,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,385.5% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 495,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 462,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 310,123 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $979.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85.

Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

