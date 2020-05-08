Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Trading 6.2% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.03, 176,032 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 115% from the average session volume of 81,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $96.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.01 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regional Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 205.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regional Management by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after buying an additional 54,616 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $155.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 38.33, a current ratio of 38.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22.

Regional Management Company Profile (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

