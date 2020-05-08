RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $65.77 and last traded at $64.99, with a volume of 1082805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.80.

The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

In related news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $145,386.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,201,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 125,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $7,880,449.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $75,776,432.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 510,300 shares of company stock worth $30,345,180. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RealPage by 43.7% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in RealPage by 1,495.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in RealPage by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in RealPage during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in RealPage during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

RealPage Company Profile (NASDAQ:RP)

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

