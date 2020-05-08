Raymond James & Associates Sells 664,359 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 664,359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Stag Industrial worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 152,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

