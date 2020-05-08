Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,304 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 453.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 47.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $3,092,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,475,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Shares of TRU opened at $78.78 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

